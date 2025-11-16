Neshoba Co. Man Pleads Guilty to Dealing Meth

CHOCTAW, Miss.–A man accused of possession of meth with the intent to distribute has pleaded guilty and is awaiting a federal prison sentence.

Billy Thomas Pike, 67, of Neshoba County, was arrested in November 2023, and was indicted by a federal grand jury in July 2025, according to a news release from the U.S. Dept. of Justice.

His arrest was a result of an investigation by Choctaw Tribal Police, the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Dept. and the FBI, all working for the Safe Trails Task Force.

Pike will be sentenced in January and faces a minmum sentence of ten years in federal prison.