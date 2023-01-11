Neshoba County native announces run for secretary of state

Neshoba County native Shuwaski Young has announced that he will seek the Democratic Party’s nomination for Mississippi secretary of state.

Young, who previously worked in the Department of Homeland Security during Barack Obama’s presidency, says if he’s nominated, he will run a campaign against Republican incumbent Michael Watson that is focused on promoting economic growth and combating corruption.

The campaign is Young’s second bid for public office this year. He was the Democratic nominee for the seat in Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District before losing in November’s midterm elections.

Watson was elected secretary of state in 2019 and has not yet announced whether he will seek a second term. (AP)