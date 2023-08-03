HomeB-MO in the MO'rningNew Drop Off and Pick Up Policies for Neshoba Central (Audio)

New Drop Off and Pick Up Policies for Neshoba Central (Audio)

by

(Brian Montgomery) As the new school year begins for many it will be the beginning of a long journey, for others another school year and for the senior class, the beginning of their final year in school. What all will find, along with construction will be lots of traffic, something the officials and school resource officers will do their best to prevent.

 

Neshoba County Sheriff Deputy Chris Strickland spoke with B-MO in the MO’rning with regards to what parents can expect on their first morning and how school officials and law enforcement can assist you in making your back-to-school experience and trip a safe and faster one.

 

School Resource Officer Strickland’s advice that parents take photos of their children at home and that there is no reason to exit their vehicle.

 

Dropping off your children at the elementary school will be an easier than 1,2,3 and the help of faculty this year.

 

New time for picking up students will also be advised and enforced this school year as well.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Choctaw Indian Princess Cadence Nickey Joins B-MO in the MO’rning (Audio)

Mississippi Songwriter of the Year Naomi Taylor Talks About Her Big Win This Morning with B-MO (Audio) (Photos)

Congress is Almost in Session in Philadelphia as Director Buck Alman Stops By B-MO in the MO’rning (Audio)

Christmas in July Coming to Leake County Businesses (Audio)

Neshoba County Library Begins Their “Reading Trail” Soon!

Amy Brooks: No Arms, No Legs, No Problems! (Audio)