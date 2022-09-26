Photo: East Central CC announces 2022 Homecoming Court

HomeUncategorizedPhoto: East Central CC announces 2022 Homecoming Court

Members of the 2022 East Central Community College Homecoming Court and their respective hometowns and high schools include (front row, from left) freshman maids Neely Hawthorne of Morton and East Rankin Academy, Belle Hollingsworth of Newton and Newton County Academy, Kaitlyn Jackson of Little Rock and Newton County High School, and Skylar Miles of Morton and Morton High School; (middle row, from left) sophomore maids Jocey Bell of Forest and Scott Central High School, Anslee Boyd of Morton and East Rankin Academy, and Nahriah Brown of Decatur and Newton County High School; and (back row, from left) Anna Gray of Philadelphia and Neshoba Central High School and Natalie Verry of Philadelphia and Neshoba Central High School.

The court was selected by vote of the student body.

The court will be presented and the Homecoming Queen crowned Thursday, Oct. 20, during the East Central vs. Copiah-Lincoln Homecoming football game in Bailey Stadium on the ECCC campus in Decatur.

