Severe Weather, Alarms and Accidents in Neshoba.

Wednesday, 5/26/22

12:45 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to a domestic disturbance on Hy 16 E.

1:51 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to the report of female fighting in the street on Ivy Street.

2:23 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a burglar alarm activation at Tractor Supply on Hy 16.

3:34 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called to a fully engulfed house fire on Road 2806.

7:22 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a domestic disturbance on W. Main Street.

9:48 a.m. – A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued to Neshoba Law Enforcement.

1:01 p.m. – A Tornado Warning was issued to Neshoba Law Enforcement.

2:04 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to an accident with no injuries on Road 539.

3:34 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident with no injuries on Road 725.

4:55 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a roll-over accident with injuries on Hwy. 488.

7:07 p.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on a burglar alarm on E Main Street.

9:05 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a call from a resident on W Beach Street that they were about to shoot some trespassers.

 

 

