Subjects on the Prowl Keep Neshoba Deputies Busy

2:01 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called to a residence on County Road 101 for the report of a prowler.

2:34 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called to a residence on County Road 2428 for the report of a prowler at the back door.

2:41 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called to a second residence on County Road 2428 for the report of someone shining a light outside the home.

9:00 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to the report of a man with a gun at a residence on County Road 838.

9:31 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were requested by security at the Golden Moon Casino to help with a disruptive patron.

10:08 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to the report of an intruder found in a home on County Road 397.