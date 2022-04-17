HomeUncategorizedSubjects on the Prowl Keep Neshoba Deputies Busy

Subjects on the Prowl Keep Neshoba Deputies Busy

by

2:01 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called to a residence on County Road 101 for the report of a prowler.

2:34 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called to a residence on County Road 2428 for the report of a prowler at the back door.

2:41 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called to a second residence on County Road 2428 for the report of someone shining a light outside the home.

9:00 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to the report of a man with a gun at a residence on County Road 838.

9:31 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were requested by security at the Golden Moon Casino to help with a disruptive patron.

10:08 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to the report of an intruder found in a home on County Road 397.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Lightning Strikes a Woman as Severe Weather Moves Through Neshoba

Down Power Lines and Bad Weather keep Neshoba Law Enforcement Busy.

Aggravated Assault and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

Power Outages Attala, Leake, Neshoba

April 12th -LTC’s Reporting NO Cases of COVID-19 in Attala, Leake, Neshoba, Winston

Neshoba County School District is Providing Free Meals

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.