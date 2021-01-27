BMO in the MO’rning – On tap for Wednesday January 27th!

BMO in the MO’rning and here’s what’s on tap for Wednesday January 27th. Wrapping up our poll question from yesterday’s CAR WARS question where you got to pick your favorite “Hollywood Hot Rod” from the following A) The General Lee from The Duke’s of Hazzard B) K.I.T.T. from Knight Rider C ) The Bandit from Smokey & The Bandit D) Bullitt from Steve McQueen’s motion picture “Bullitt” or E ) Doc Brown’s DeLorean DMC-12 from Back to the Future, we had a photo finish as it was a tie with The General Lee & The Bullitt, followed by The Bandit and Doc Brown’s DeLorean apparently couldn’t find its way back as it came in last.

We wish Tracy Lawrence a Happy Birthday as he was turns 52 today and if you are celebrating yours or know someone who is be sure to drop us an email to [email protected] so we can wish you or them a happy birthday!

NEWS TO ME – There is the dream job for someone I used to know as a mattress reviewing platform said it is seeking “a real-life Sleeping Beauty” to get paid $3,000 to test out mattresses. SleepJunkie.com said the chosen candidate “will be paid to sleep on the job” by trying three top-rated mattresses in a two-month period and writing detailed reviews of each experience. The “Sleeping Beauty” will be paid $3,000 for the mattress testing job, as well as being allowed to keep the mattress of their choice at the end.

In order to be the “right fit for the role you will need to be a self-starter, available to work immediately and independently, have clear writing skills, good evaluation skills and be exceptionally good at sleeping.”

The once catch is “Sleeping Beauty will also have to be able to sleep alone to ensure an undisturbed night’s sleep.”

Applications are being accepted on the website.

Remember the Martha Stuart / Snoop Dogg commercials and ask yourself “What in the heck could those two have in common? – Martha Stewart launched a line of cannabis-infused oil drops and soft-baked chews for dogs. CBD, a non-psychoactive compound derived mainly from hemp, is being researched for various medical applications and is widely advertised to have relaxing properties. Martha wants to bring those benefits to dogs with CBD oil drops and soft-baked chews, which she claims can help with mental and physical well-being, reduce stress and maintain joint health and movement.

In a statement Martha said, “My dogs are not only my companions, but they are part of my family, and I prioritize their emotional and physical well-being as I do my own. Just as CBD can support human wellness, it’s been shown to improve the quality of life for pets as well.”

Her line will include soft chews marketed under three different categories — wellness, calm and mobility — ranging between $19.99 and $22.99 depending on the formula and size of the dog.

The products will be available online next month at Canopy Growth’s website and on The Vitamin Shoppe’s website.

