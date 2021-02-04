Clint Is Still “Killin” Time While Celebrating His Birthday!

BMO’s NEWS’eum – Born on this date in 1962 in Long Branch, New Jersey, was Clint Black, country music singer-songwriter, record producer, multi-instrumentalist and actor. Black made his debut with his Killin’ Time album, which produced four #1 singles on the US Billboard Hot Country Singles charts. He has amassed more than 30 singles on the US country charts (of which 13 have reached #1). Black has also ventured into acting, having made a cameo appearance in the 1994 film Maverick, as well as a starring role in 1998’s Still Holding On: The Legend of Cadillac Jack. #HappyBirthdayClintBlack #KillinTime #NothingButTheTailLights #BMOintheMOrning #Kicks967