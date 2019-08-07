Alderman Jerry Darby awarded the designation of Certified Municipal Official 

Alderman Jerry Darby was awarded the designation of Certified Municipal Official from the Mississippi Municipal League. Walnut Grove Mayor Brian Gomillion presented the award to Vice-Mayor Darby last week.

The basic CMO designation which course work focuses on municipal organization, law, finance, and land use. After completion of the basic CMO certification, participants can earn the Advanced designation, which requires forty additional hours of course work focused on economic and community development. .

In 2001, the MS Municipal League developed the CMO program in an effort to address a nationwide movement dedicated to developing efficient and effective community leaders by providing meaningful information on topics that will expand the elected official’s knowledge and capabilities. There are three levels of certification officials can obtain through the CMO program: Basic, Advanced and Professional Development.