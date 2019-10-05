Big Road Win for Leake Academy

The Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Greenville today to play the Washington School Generals in a non-district game and were able to come away with a shutout winning the game 20-0. It was a defensive battle throughout a scoreless first half but the Rebels got the offense rolling in the third quarter scoring two touchdowns and then added another touchdown in the fourth quarter to win the game 20-0. Freshman QB Rhett Atkinson and Jr. Parker Thomas were named tonight’s IN SPORTS players of the game. The Rebels return home next week for homecoming hosting Wayne Academy. Kickoff at 7:00 pm with our pregame show on the air at 6:20 pm. on Kicks 96.3.