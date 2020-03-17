Breaking News : City of Carthage Office Closed to Public

Carthage – The City of Carthage business office has decided to close due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The City has implemented a safety plan for daily business operations. While the office itself will be closed from the general public, all bill payments can be placed in the drop box as needed. Mayor Vivians will be conducting scheduled meetings by phone. If an appointment is needed, call the office. For any additional needs or questions regarding city business, please call 601-267-8322 between 8:00am-5:00pm. The team will be there to help.