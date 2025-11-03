Leake County Sheriff’s Office Needs Your Help Locating Stolen Tractor

The Leake County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen Kubota tractor with a front-end loader and a Rhino Ag Tiller model REB60. The equipment was taken from Martin Rd. in Leake County.

The stolen tractor is orange with an orange bucket that has two metal hooks welded on and aftermarket “teeth.” It features two front-facing ROP lights, one rear-facing ROP light, and a Tractor Caddy behind the driver’s seat—possibly containing a red and black toolbox and an orange-painted 30-caliber ammo can. The floorboard is painted black with skid-resistant paint, and the fenders each have orange-painted electrical boxes held in place by magnets.

Serial numbers for both the tractor and tiller are on file with the Leake County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information about the location of the equipment or the person in possession of it is urged to contact Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS or the Leake County Sheriff’s Office. You can also submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.