East Central drop Games to Pearl River in Decatur

The East Central Community College basketball teams were in action tonight in Decatur hosting Pearl River Community College. The Lady Warriors were defeated by the #8 team in the nation the Lady Wildcats losing the game by 19 points, 71-52. With the loss the Lady Warriors are now 11-5 overall and 0-2 in the conference. The Men’s game followed with the Warriors dropping the game to the Wildcats by 8 points, 59-51.

Our next broadcast of EC Warriors basketball on Cruisin 98 will be Saturday February 3rd beginning at 2:00pm when the Warriors host Mississippi Delta Community College.