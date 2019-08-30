ECCC Warriors Fall to Northwest Rangers

The East Central Community College Warriors had a disappointing season opener tonight losing the game 26-13 but considering the Rangers opened the season ranked #9 nationally the Warriors played well against a strong team. The opening quarter was all Rangers as they would score two touchdowns to take a 13-0 lead in the game. The Warriors began a comeback in the second quarter but instead of touchdowns had to settle for a pair of field goals while the Rangers added another touchdown before halftime to lead 20-6. While the Warriors were scoreless in the 3rd the Rangers added another 6 points to their score leading 26-6 going into the final quarter. The EC Warriors scored their first touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter to cut the Ranger lead back to 13 points, 26-13 but that would be the final points scored in the game.

Next week the EC Warriors will host Itawamba Community College. The pregame show will air at 6pm with the kickoff at 6:30pm.