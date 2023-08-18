LA Rebels Begin 2023 Football Season in Madden

HomeLeakeLA Rebels Begin 2023 Football Season in Madden

The 5A Leake Academy Rebels varsity football team began their 2023 football season tonight at home in Madden playing 6A Jackson Academy Raiders in a non district game. It was Jackson Academy dominating the first half of the game taking a 40-3 lead in the game. The second half of the contest was played with a running clock. The Rebels were able to score a touchdown near the end of the 3rd quarter but that would be the only points scored by either team in the second half with  the Jackson Academy Raiders winning the game 40-10.

Next week the Rebels will travel to Starkville Academy to play the Volunteers. Cruisin 98 will broadcast the game as well as providing a live video stream on kicks96news.com beginning with the pre-game show at 6:15pm. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00pm.

