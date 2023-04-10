Leake Academy Falls to Park Place 5-0 in Madden

The Leake Academy Varsity Baseball team played the Park Place Christian Academy Crusaders from Pearl in Madden tonight and dropped the game 5-0 in 7 innings. The Crusaders scored 3 of their 5 runs in the top of the opening inning then added 2 more runs in the top of the 7th inning. With tonight’s loss the Rebels drop to 10-3 in District 2-5A and 17-6 overall on the season. Tonight’s game was in first of three games with the Crusaders with game two to be played in Pearl tomorrow night and game three back in Madden Thursday night at 6:00pm. Boswell Media Sports and Cruisin 98 will provide play by play video streaming of game three beginning at about 5:50pm Thursday night from Leake Academy in Madden. Senior Riley Myers was named tonight’s IN Sports player of the game.