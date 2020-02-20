Leake Academy Lady Rebels Fall to Simpson Playoff Season Ends

The Leake Academy Lady Rebels played in the MAIS 4A State Tournament at Hartfield Academy in Flowood playing the Simpson Academy Lady Cougars from Mendenhall. The Lady Rebels entered the game as the number 3 seed while the Lady Cougars entered as the number 2 seed. The Lady Rebels finished the opening quarter with a 3 point lead (15-12) and were leading by 1 point at halftime (30-29). The Lady Cougars would take the lead in the third quarter by 3 points (39-43) and would win the game by 3 points (44-47)to advance in the playoffs. With tonight’s loss, the Lady Rebels basketball season comes to an end. Boswell Media Sports congratulates the players and coaching staff for bringing us another exciting year of Leake Academy Lady Rebels Basketball.