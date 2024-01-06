Leake Academy Simpson Academy Basketball in Madden

The Leake Academy varsity basketball teams were back in action at the Joe F. Shepard Gymnasium in Madden tonight hosting Simpson Academy from Mendenhall. The Lady Rebels and Lady Cougars were first on the hardwood and the Lady Cougars jumped out to an 8 point lead in the opening quarter, 22-14 and had a commanding 15 point lead at halftime, 35-20. The Lady Rebels were able to close the gap in the second half but were unable to stop the Lady Cougars as the won the game by the final score of 51-42.

The Rebels and Cougars Men’s game was a very different story as the district leading undefeated Cougars found themselves in a very tough match with the Rebels. The Rebels were up by 8 points after the opening quarter and had an 11 point lead at halftime, 33-22. The Cougars came charging back in the second half, taking a 3 point lead at the end of the third quarter but the Rebels made up the deficit late in the final quarter tying the game at 52-52 as the horn sounded sending the game into overtime. The Cougars would escape Madden with a 2 point overtime win, 61-59 over the Rebels.

Our next broadcast of Leake Academy basketball on Cruisin 98 will be Tuesday, January 9th at 6:00pm when the Park Place Christian Academy Crusaders travel to Madden to play the Leake Academy Rebels.