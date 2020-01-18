Leake Academy Splits Games with Starkville Academy

The Leake Academy Basketball teams were at home tonight hosting Starkville Academy at Joe F. Shepard Gymnasium. The Lady Rebels entered tonight’s contest 20-1 on the season and would have an easy time moving to 21-1 after their game with the Lady Volunteers. The Lady Rebels were leading by 15 points after the opening quarter and had increased their lead to 28 points at halftime, 42-14. The Lady Rebels continued to increase their lead in the second half, leading by 39 points after the third quarter. The final quarter was play with a running clock and the first team on the bench cheering on the younger players. The final score of the game was Lady Rebels 64 and Starkville Lady Vols 29.

It was a different story in the Men’s game that followed, The Volunteers from Starkville took the lead early and maintained it throughout the game. Starkville had a 28- 20 lead at halftime and would go on to win the contest by the final score of 63-34 over the Rebels.

Our next broadcast of Leake Academy Basketball will be Tuesday night at 6:00 pm when the Rebels travel to Columbus to play Heritage Academy.