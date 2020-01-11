Leake Academy Sweeps Winston Academy

The Leake Academy basketball teams traveled to Louisville tonight to play MAIS district 4A basketball against the Winston Academy Patriots. The number 1 ranked and undefeated Lady Rebels were first on the hardwood playing the Lady Patriots. The Lady Rebels quickly gained control of the game and were leading by 33 points at halftime, 42-9. The Lady Rebels continued to outscore the Lady Patriots in the second half and won the game by 37 points, 61-24.

The men’s teams were up next and the Rebels and Patriots played to a 9 to 9 tie after the opening quarter. The game remained very close in the second quarter with the Rebels taking a two point lead at halftime, 24-22. The Rebels increased their lead in the third quarter leading by 5 points, 43-38 and pulled away in the final quarter to win the game by 14 points, 65-51.

Our next broadcast of Leake Academy basketball on Cruisin 98 will be next Friday night at 6:00 pm as the Rebels return home to host Starkville Academy in Madden.