Mississippi Baptist Medical Center Mobile Mammography Unit to Visit Carthage Monday

Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and the Mississippi Baptist Health Foundation will host an open house to introduce the community to their new mobile mammography unit. Tours will be available this Monday, February 24 from noon to 1 p.m. at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Leake in Carthage.

“On behalf of Mississippi Baptist Medical Center, we’re excited to launch our new mobile mammography program in central Mississippi,” said Brad Beattie, chief operating officer of the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center. “Access to affordable and convenient breast cancer screenings can be lifesaving. Our mobile mammography unit will help our team bring advanced technology to patients in Jackson and our rural communities.”

The Baptist mobile mammography unit will run on a schedule through the communities surrounding Baptist’s hospitals in Carthage, Kosciusko and Yazoo City, with plans to expand to Vicksburg. The mobile unit provides both 2D and 3D (breast tomosynthesis) mammogram screenings in about 15 to 20 minutes. This service was made possible by Baptist Health Foundation donors.

Beginning at age 40, annual screening mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans. Baptist also has financial assistance available through the “fund for the girls” to help those who are underinsured and under-served. Contact the Baptist Foundation at 601-968-1489 for more information.