One Person Thrown Out in Leake Co. Wreck, Several Injuries

THOMASTOWN, Miss.–A wreck was reported Saturday night near Thomastown in Leake County. The 911 call came in at 10 p.m., with the wreck at the intersection of Hwy. 43 and Beamon Rd.

Firefighters with the Thomastown Volunteer Fire Dept. were dispatched, as were Leake County deputies and paramedics.

One person was reported thrown out of the vehicle. It was later reported that the wreck was with a car and a side by side.

A deputy was first on the scene. Police communications indicated there were several injuries’ and that the Highway Patrol should respond.

A medical air ambulance was eventually called. The helicopter landed at Hwy. 429 and the Natchez Trace Parkway. It wasn’t clear how many people were transported by air ambulance.