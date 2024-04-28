One Person Thrown Out in Leake Co. Wreck, Several Injuries

THOMASTOWN, Miss.–A wreck was reported Saturday night near Thomastown in Leake County. The 911 call came in at 10 p.m., with the wreck at the intersection of Hwy. 43 and Beamon Rd.
Firefighters with the Thomastown Volunteer Fire Dept. were dispatched, as were Leake County deputies and paramedics.
One person was reported thrown out of the vehicle. It was later reported that the wreck was with a car and a side by side.
A deputy was first on the scene. Police communications indicated there were several injuries’ and that the Highway Patrol should respond.
A medical air ambulance was eventually called. The helicopter landed at Hwy. 429 and the Natchez Trace Parkway. It wasn’t clear how many people were transported by air ambulance.
Paul ReevesApril 29, 2024 at 9:47 am
May God be with the injured and help them with there injuries also be with there families and friends
Theresa PiggApril 29, 2024 at 11:01 am
my sweet niece needs all the prayers possibly Her body was severely injured extenally and internally A go fund me page has been started for Kaylee Sebren to help with medical expenses it will be a year or longer before she can even walk again Thank you in advance for prayers and donations
Sharon B.April 29, 2024 at 11:39 am
Lord please watch over everyone involved in this accident. Please give their families the courage and peace that can only come from you.
SteveApril 30, 2024 at 12:35 am
Side by sides and four wheelers are difficult to see at night, especially on dark roads. I don’t even think they are legal on roads in Mississippi. I hope the injured recover quickly.
HarleyApril 30, 2024 at 7:23 am
We love you kaylee!!!