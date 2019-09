Starkville Academy VS Noxapater ( 22-7 ) Starkville Academy.

In the first quarter Noxapater scored the first touchdown making the score 7-0, but at the very end of the first quarter Starkville scored one time tying the score 7-7. In the second quarter Starkville scored once again making the score 13-0. Moving into the third quarter neither of the teams scored leaving the score at 13-7. In the fourth quarter Starkville scored one more touchdown and an extra field goal making the final score 22-7.