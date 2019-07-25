2019 Neshoba County Fair Main Stage Entertainment

Mississippi’s Giant House Party, the Neshoba County Fair, is July 26-August 2, 2019.

Check out the 2019 NCF Entertainment line-up for the main stage.

Tuesday, July 30 – The Cadillac Three

Wednesday, July 31 – LOCASH

Thursday, August 1 – Eli Young Band

Friday, August 2 – Roots & Boots Tour: Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin, & Collin Raye

The Fair has the state’s only sanctioned horse races, petting zoos, arts and crafts, political speakers, and more. For more information on this years NCF2019 click here!