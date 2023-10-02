HomeAttala2nd annual Heart of Mississippi Rodeo schedule

2nd annual Heart of Mississippi Rodeo schedule

by
SHARE NOW

The second annual Heart of Mississippi Rodeo is coming to Kosciusko this weekend.

The rodeo is presented by the Attala County Co-Op and will be held Friday, Oct. 6 – Saturday, Oct. 7 on the lawn of the Dickerson Petroleum offices.

For more information, contact the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.

See the complete schedule below.

Friday, October 6

  • 5:00 pm: Gates Open
  • 6:30 pm: Mutton Bustin’
  • 7:30 pm: Rodeo begins

Saturday, October 7

  • 9:00 am – 1:00 pm: Cowboy Day at the Attala County Co-Op. Cooking over the campfire, western entertainment, food trucks, western vendors, and more.
  • 5:00 pm: Rodeo Gates Open
  • 6:30 pm: Mutton Bustin’
  • 7:30 pm: Rodeo begins

Ticketing information

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Week 7 – Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Week 6 – Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

SBA Disaster Loans available to private nonprofit organizations in Attala, Leake, and other Mississippi counties

Week 5 – Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Week 3 – Boswell Media Sports football broadcast schedule

Week 2 – Boswell Media Sports football broadcast schedule