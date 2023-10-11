A Conversation with Marty Stuart: The Collection (Audio)

(Brian Montgomery) I continue my conversation with Marty Stuart this morning by discussing the incredible collection of keepsakes and memorabilia he has in his collection. Having seen these incredible items, what I think will mean as much to the visitors as the items themselves are the stories behind them.

Marty shares how his collection began, Philadelphia landmarks that it possible and you’ll get a glimpse of his favorite pieces and whether or not the collection is complete.

Don’t forget Marty Stuart and The Superlatives perform Friday night at The Ellis Theater Friday night and will be performing with Roger McQuinn of “The Byrds” on Saturday night. Both shows begin at 8pm and tickets for both shows are available at congressofcountrymusic.org