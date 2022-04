In Mississippi, we’re paying an average of almost a nickel less at the gas pumps compared to a week ago, now $3.86. But AAA says, locally, we’re still higher than the statewide average. The auto club says in Attala County, the average price has actually gone up less than a penny to $3.91 while it’s down about a penny in Neshoba County, now at $3.95. The average price in Leake County has shown the most change—down almost 4 cents since last week to $3.94.