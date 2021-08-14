Home » Local » Aggravated Assault and More in Neshoba Arrests

Aggravated Assault and More in Neshoba Arrests

BRYANT BEBBER, 39, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

CAROLINE CARTER, 57, of Philadelphia, Felony Pursuit, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JACK FRANKLIN EDWARDS, 55, of Union, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Careless Driving, Failure to Appear.  Bond $800, $600, $400, $0.

 

PIERCESON FARVE, 30, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Speeding, No License, Probation Violation, MHP.  Bond $10,000, $500, $800, $0.

 

ANTHONY DOARAL HARRIS, 36, of Quitman, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, MHP.  Bond $10,000, $1,000, $300, $1,000.

 

JERRY LYNN HESTER, 53, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $600, $0.

 

RANDALL JAMES JENKINS, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

CHARLES D MCCOOL, 32, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

U’MARCUS M PARKER, 35, of Union, DUI – 1st, No License, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $800.

 

MARK STARKE PATTERSON, 32, of Forest, DUI – Other Substance, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $800.

 

JARRED L POSEY, 41, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $15,000.

 

LARRY PRINCE, 44, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No License, No Tag, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $800, $400, $800.

 

AUTUMN ROSE RAY, 20, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JENNA TUBBY, 33, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600.

