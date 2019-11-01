Annual Report Card Shows High Marks for ECCC in Several Areas

In accordance with Mississippi House Bill No. 1071 from the 2010 legislative session, East Central Community College in Decatur has released its academic year 2017-2018 Mississippi Community College Performance Profile, or Report Card. The bill created an Education Achievement Council which was established to set education achievement goals for institutions of higher learning and community colleges in the state and to assist in monitoring progress towards those goals through the preparation of annual institutional and state report cards.

The Community College Report Card, designed to reflect the unique mission of community colleges, incorporates measures closely aligned with the Voluntary Framework of Accountability developed by the American Association of Community Colleges. Therefore, each report card includes information for the specific community college, along with corresponding figures for the state system, which includes all 15 Mississippi community colleges. Information contained in the report includes student enrollment, degrees awarded, student success, student retention, student progress, workforce development information, and High School Equivalency and adult basic education statistics, as well as enrollment and success in development or remedial coursework (college readiness).

In the 2017-2018 Community College Report Card, ECCC was among the best in the state in the areas of Student Success, Student Retention, Student Progression, and Remediation Success.

In Student Success, ECCC ranked among the state’s elite in percentage of full-time freshmen graduating within three years. The college was also a state leader in overall Student Success, consisting of aggregate graduation and transfer rates.

In Student Retention, East Central was among the best in overall retention rate, particularly in the retention rate of university parallel students seeking transfer to a four-year university.

In Student Progression, ECCC was near the top in student progression toward degree completion by the end of the second enrollment year. In Remediation Success, ECCC was a leader in remediation of mathematics students to successful completion of college algebra.

Other strengths for East Central proportionate to college enrollment were the number of students completing university parallel associate degrees and the number of students trained through non-credit workforce programs.

The 2017-2018 Performance Profile (Report Card) for ECCC can be found on the college’s website at https://www.eccc.edu/consumer-information. In addition, a copy can be obtained from the Office of the President.