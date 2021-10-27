Assault, DUIs, and Possession Arrests in Leake & Attala

OLEE A MAY, 41, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Careless Driving, No License, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

JEREMY A MOORE, 43, of Carthage, Warrant, LCSO. Bond $1,500.

AURELIANO P RAMOS, 29, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Improper Passing, No License, No Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

SHELLY M ROGERS, 40, of Carthage, Warrant, Warrant X 2, LCSO. Bond $2,500, $1,500 X 2.

EDWARD E SMITH, 45, of Little Rock, MS, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.

ANGEL R SPIVEY, 34, of Walnut Grove, Warrant X 2, LCSO. Bond N/A X 2.

NIKE J TALLEY, 21, of Newton, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond N/A.

CARNEIL M TURNER, 28, of Carthage, Felony Simple Assault – Victim > 65 or Vulnerable Adult, Resisting Arrest, Profanity in Public Place, LCSO. Bond $500, $500, $500.

JIMMY C VARELA, 28, Willful or Malicious Trespass, CPD. Bond $389.25.

RETHA L WILDER, 41, of Carthage, Malicious Mischief, LCSO. Bond $500.

DANNY R WILLIS, 32, of Carthage, Bench Warrant, Willful or Malicious Trespass, CPD. Bond N/A, $389.25.

BRADLEY H WOOTEN, 42, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, ACSO. Bond N/A, $1,000, $1,000.