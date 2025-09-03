Big Deals!
Authorities Identify Body Found in Neshoba

The body discovered last week in rural Neshoba County has been identified as 43-year-old Charles Warner Ingram of Philadelphia, according to the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office.

Ingram’s remains were found Friday, August 29, near a woods road in the Fork Community, about a half-mile west of Highway 15.

The Mississippi Forensics Laboratory has confirmed his identity.

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office states that Ingram was last seen on August 16 at the Neshoba County Detention Facility where he had been incarcerated from July 13 to August 14 on two failure-to-appear warrants.

Two days after his release, surveillance footage captured Ingram walking to the jail and drinking water from a fountain before leaving on foot heading in the direction of Highway 15.

The investigation into his death is ongoing. If you have information regarding Ingram’s death, you are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at call 601-656-1414 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 1-855-485-8477.

