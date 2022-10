Authorisites in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman.

According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen.

Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area.

The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer is dated Oct. 22.

If you have any information, contact the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department at 662-469-8027.

&