Board Appoints Sherry Nance to Election Commission

The Neshoba County Board of Supervisors has appointed Sherry Nance to the Neshoba County Election Commission, upon the nomination and recommendation of District One Supervisor Keith Lillis. She will fulfill the remaining portion of District One Election Commissioner Ruby Breazeale’s term who resigned effective December 1, 2019. In her resignation Ms. Breazeale said “it has been an honor and a blessing to serve the people in this capacity but my personal life is taking me in a different direction.”

Election for the five district election commissioners will take place in 2020.