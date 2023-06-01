BOLO ALERT: Officers searching for suspect fleeing from Carthage PD

A Be on the Lookout (BOLO) alert has been issued in Attala and Leake Counties for a suspect that got into a high speed pursuit with Carthage police.

The suspect was last seen fleeing from Carthage police north on Hwy 35 towards Attala County. Officers were forced to end the pursuit due to how fast the suspect was driving.

It was reported that an officer was hit by the suspect during the pursuit.

The suspect is a black male, driving a black 2017 Dodge Charger with the license plate 2NITE.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, Carthage PD (601-267-8011), the Kosciusko Police Department (662-289-3131), or the Attala County Sheriff’s Office (662-289-5556).