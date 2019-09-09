Home » Local » Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule



Boswell Media Sports Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, September 12:

                                                 East Central at Southwest

  • Radio: Cruisin 98.3 (WKOZ)
  • Audio/Video Stream: Kicks96news.com
  • Pre-game: 6:00 pm
  • Kickoff: 6:30 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Melvin Wooten
  • Color Commentary: Phillip Palmertree

 

MS Gulf Coast at Holmes

  •  Radio: Breezy 101.1 (WLIN-FM)
  • Audio Stream: Breezynews.com
  • Pre-game: 6:00 pm
  • Kickoff: 6:30
  • Play-by-Play: Josh West
  • Color Commentary: Cliff Barker

 

Friday, September 13:

Whippets Kosciusko at Grenada

  • Radio: Breezy 101.1 (WLIN-FM)
  • Audio/Video Stream*: Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 mobile app
  • Pre-game: 6:30 pm**
  • Kickoff: 7:00 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Breck Riley
  • Color Commentary: Phillip Palmertree

LeakeAcademyLeake Academy at Hartfield Academy  

  • Radio: Kicks 96.7 (WCKK)
  • Audio Stream: Kicks96news.com/Kicks 96 Mobile App
  • Pre-game: 6:30 pm**
  • Kickoff: 7:00 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Melvin Wooten
  • Color Commentary: Gilbert Barham

 

Ethel at McAdams

  • Radio: Cruisin 98.3 (WKOZ)
  • Audio Stream: Cruisin 98 Mobile App
  • Pre-game: 6:45 pm**
  • Kickoff: 7:00 pm
  • Play-by-Play: Durward Stanton

 

 

*Video stream availability is dependent on weather and Wi-Fi capability

**Pregame times are approximate.

 

