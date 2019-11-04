Boswell Media Sports Football Broadcast Schedule

Boswell Media Sports Broadcast Schedule
Friday, November 8
Kosciusko at Rosa Fort (Tunica)
- Radio: Breezy 101.1 (WLIN-FM)
- Audio: Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 mobile app
- Pre-game: 6:20 pm**
- Kickoff: 7:00 pm
- Play-by-Play: Breck Riley
- Color Commentary: Phillip Palmertree
Leake Academy at Heritage Academy
- Radio: Kicks 96.7 (WCKK)
- Audio Stream: Kicks96news.com/Kicks 96 Mobile App
- Pre-game: 6:30 pm**
- Kickoff: 7:00 pm
- Play-by-Play: Melvin Wooten
- Color Commentary: Gilbert Barham
**Pregame times are approximate.