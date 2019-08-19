Boswell Media Sports Weekly Broadcast Schedule

Boswell Media Sports Broadcast Schedule
Thursday, August 22:
Yazoo County at Kosciusko
- Radio: Breezy 101.1 (WLIN-FM)
- Video/Audio Stream: Breezynews.com/Breezy 101 mobile app*
- Pre-game: 6:20 pm**
- Kickoff: 7:00 pm
- Play-by-Play: Breck Riley
- Color Commentary: Phillip Palmertree
Friday, August 23
Leake Academy at Winston Academy
- Radio: Kicks 96.7 (WCKK)
- Audio Stream: Kicks96news.com/Kicks 96 Mobile App
- Pre-game: 6:30 pm**
- Kickoff: 7:00 pm
- Play-by-Play: Melvin Wooten
- Color Commentary: Gilbert Barham
Union at Leake Central
- Radio: Cruisin 98.3 (WKOZ)
- Audio Stream: Kicks96news.com/Cruisin 98.3 Mobile App
- Pre-game: 6:45 pm
- Kickoff: 7:00 pm
- Play-by-Play: Durward Stanton
**Pregame times are approximate.
*Video stream availability is dependent on weather and Wi-Fi capability