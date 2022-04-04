Boswell Media takes home 9 first place awards

Winners of the 2022 Mississippi Association of Broadcasters “Excellence in Broadcasters” awards were announced Saturday.
Boswell Media came home with nine first place honors.
The awards were held at the Old Capitol Inn in downtown Jackson.
For the 2nd year in a row, Breck Riley has won Radio Personality of the Year by the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters.
Additionally, “Bmo in the Morning” on Kicks 96 was named the state’s Best Morning Show.
Other first place awards include Breaking News, Newscast, Use of Sound, and Commercial Campaign.
In total, Boswell Media brought home 19 awards.
The complete list of award winners can be see HERE.
MAB Excellence in Broadcasting Awards
First Place Awards
- Breaking News – Winter Storm Coverage
- Multimedia – Man reunited with class ring he lost 30 years ago
- Multimedia – Noxapater special education student accepted into Mississippi State ACCESS program
- Newscast – May 7, 2022
- Radio Personality of the Year – Breck Riley
- Sports Story – Softball State Champs….again
- Radio Morning Show – BMO in the Morning
- Commercial Campaign – Philadelphia Gun and Pawn
- Use of Sound – Special Needs Student Accepted into MSU program
Other awards receiving honors:
- Commercial Announcement – over :30 seconds –Judgement Day Part II
- Social Media – Kicks96 Facebook
- Achievement – Drive-In Bluegrass Concert
- Newscast – September 2, 2021
- Sports Play-by-Play – ECCC Game Winning FG
- Feature Story –Remembering Pearl Harbor
- Social Media – @BreezyNews Twitter
- Use of Sound – Remembering Pearl Harbor
- Achievement – The BreckFast Show joins Google Classroom
- Multimedia – Veterans home holds reopening and reunion