Boswell Media takes home 9 first place awards

Winners of the 2022 Mississippi Association of Broadcasters “Excellence in Broadcasters” awards were announced Saturday.

Boswell Media came home with nine first place honors.

The awards were held at the Old Capitol Inn in downtown Jackson.

For the 2nd year in a row, Breck Riley has won Radio Personality of the Year by the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters.

Additionally, “Bmo in the Morning” on Kicks 96 was named the state’s Best Morning Show.

Other first place awards include Breaking News, Newscast, Use of Sound, and Commercial Campaign.

In total, Boswell Media brought home 19 awards.

