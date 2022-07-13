HomeAttalaBret Michaels to perform Saturday at Choctaw Indian Fair

Bret Michaels to perform Saturday at Choctaw Indian Fair

by

Bret Michaels, lead singer for the classic rock band Poison, is coming to the Choctaw Indian Fair.

The legendary rock star announced on his social media accounts that he’ll be performing Saturday, July 16.

Micahels and his band will replace Lady A after the the group announced earlier this week that it had to cancel the Choctaw show due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

In a Facebook video, tribal Chief Cyrus Ben announced that the band Rez Dawg will open for Michaels beginning at 7:15 pm.

For tickets, clicks HERE.

For more information on the fair visit www.choctawindianfair.com.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Choctaw Princess Shemah Crosby visits B-MO in the MO’rning

Mississippi Lions All-State Band to Perform in Kosciusko

Choctaw Central Senior Dylan Stephens Signs with Bethany College

Seven Ribbon Cuttings Planned for CERF facilities in the Choctaw Tribal Communities

Choctaw Central High School Warrior Thomas Tangle Signs Letter of Intent

Choctaw Indian Fair Announces Entertainment Lineup

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.