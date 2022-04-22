HomeLocalBurglary and Aggravated Assault Arrests in Neshoba County

Burglary and Aggravated Assault Arrests in Neshoba County

APRIL MICHELE HOLMES, 24, of Louisville, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JOEY JOE, 56, of Philadelphia, Driving a Commercial Vehicle with Suspended License, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $800, $0.

 

SENEQUE L JONES, 27, of Philadelphia, Bad Check, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

JAQUEZ LEWIS, 21, of Union, Aggravated Assault with a Weapon, PPD.  Bond $5,000.

 

AIMEE J MASON, 44, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Felony Pursuit, Domestic Violence – Disturbance of Family, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $10,000, $800, $400.

 

OLIVIA MASSEY, 34, of Philadelphia, Felony Pursuit, Failure to Appear, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0, $0.

 

WILLIAM L MCCLELLAND, 49, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Petit Larceny, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $600, $600.

 

TIFFANY DAWN MCWILLIAMS, 50, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, MBN.  Bond $0.

 

JESSICA NELL MILLER, 37, of Louisville, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

SPENCER K NICKEY, 38, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court.  Bond $0.

 

BRYSON SAM, 24, of Conehatta, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $15,000.

 

MICHAEL SANDERS, 41, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $25,000.

 

DALTON ELLITOT WOODS, 19, of Louisville, Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0, $800.

