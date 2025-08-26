DUIs, Domestic Violence, and Drug Possession in Neshoba Arrests

CHANCIE ANDERSON, 44, of Philadelphia, Hold for MDOC, NCSO. Bond $0.

KANIELYA BREANNA CLEVELAND, 32, of Carthage, Failure to Appear, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

THERESA IRENE DUNHAM, 57, of Meridian, Hold for Drug Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JAMES EARL GASCOINGE, 54, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

JON ERROL GUSMAN, 43, of Decatur, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

DA’KENDRICK MATRIQUZ HICKMAN, 29, of Louisville, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Proof of Insurance, MHP. Bond $1,500, $300, $800.

CECILY MARIE PLUMMER, 30, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

ALEX BRAXTON SAVELL, 18, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Speeding, No Proof of Insurance, Seatbelt Violation, Alcohol Possession by < 21, MHP. Bond $2,500, $300, $800, $500, $60.

AHMAD TATUM, 27, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, No Insurance, Expired Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800, $300.

CHRISTOPHER WALLACE, 46, of Union, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $0.

ARIANN WILLIS, 37, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Switched License Tag, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $300, $800, $300.