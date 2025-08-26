Big Deals!
HomeLocalDUIs, Domestic Violence, and Drug Possession in Neshoba Arrests

DUIs, Domestic Violence, and Drug Possession in Neshoba Arrests

by
SHARE NOW
DUIs, Domestic Violence, and Drug Possession in Neshoba Arrests

CHANCIE ANDERSON, 44, of Philadelphia, Hold for MDOC, NCSO.  Bond $0.

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE

 

KANIELYA BREANNA CLEVELAND, 32, of Carthage, Failure to Appear, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

THERESA IRENE DUNHAM, 57, of Meridian, Hold for Drug Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

JAMES EARL GASCOINGE, 54, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

JON ERROL GUSMAN, 43, of Decatur, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE

 

DA’KENDRICK MATRIQUZ HICKMAN, 29, of Louisville, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Proof of Insurance, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $300, $800.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

CECILY MARIE PLUMMER, 30, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

ALEX BRAXTON SAVELL, 18, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Speeding, No Proof of Insurance, Seatbelt Violation, Alcohol Possession by < 21, MHP.  Bond $2,500, $300, $800, $500, $60.

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

 

AHMAD TATUM, 27, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, No Insurance, Expired Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $800, $300.

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE

 

CHRISTOPHER WALLACE, 46, of Union, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO.  Bond $0.

https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

ARIANN WILLIS, 37, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Switched License Tag, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $300, $800, $300.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

A Swing and a Shout; Monday Mishaps in Neshoba

Aggravated Domestic Violence, Trespassing, and Felony Drug Charges in Leake

Multiple DUI and Drug Charges in Neshoba County

Domestic Violence, Multiple DUIs, and Shoplifting in Leake County

DUI, Public Drunk, and Drug Possession in Neshoba Arrests

Multiple Wrecks Wednesday in Neshoba

https://www.maxxsouth.com/packages?utm_term=maxxsouth%20broadband&utm_campaign=Main+Market+Area&utm_source=adwords&utm_medium=ppc&hsa_acc=6980747738&hsa_cam=342237541&hsa_grp=41156171517&hsa_ad=491681585945&hsa_src=g&hsa_tgt=kwd-316196918131&hsa_kw=maxxsouth%20broadband&hsa_mt=b&hsa_net=adwords&hsa_ver=3&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI2r-hqq77jAMVX0T_AR2QYzhqEAAYASAAEgJtHfD_BwE
https://www.kicks96news.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf