Burglary, Child Neglect, and Aggravated Assault in Neshoba

KENDRICK L HARRINGTON, 42, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, NCSO. Bond $0.

JORDAN BRYCE HENRY, 25, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Dwelling, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

MACEY HOLLEY, 32, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, NCSO. Bond $800.

NICHOLAS HOUSTON, 30, of Preston, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0.

TRENTON D JOHN, 19, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

WILLIAM LANCE, 33, of Reform, AL, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $15,000.

JOSEPH TYLER PHILLIPS, 26, of Dixon, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $400, $0.

DERICK PRYER, 67, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

AUTUMN ROSE RAY, 21, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $935, $0.

STACY SIMS, 54, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

CORDERIOUS SMITH, 33, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCJC. Bond $1,500.

ELIZABETH PAGEN STOKES, 35, of Crossville, TN, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0, $0.