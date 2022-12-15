HomeLocalBurglary, Child Neglect, and Aggravated Assault in Neshoba

Burglary, Child Neglect, and Aggravated Assault in Neshoba

by

KENDRICK L HARRINGTON, 42, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Assault Manifesting Extreme Indifference to Life, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JORDAN BRYCE HENRY, 25, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Dwelling, NCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

MACEY HOLLEY, 32, of Philadelphia, Child Neglect, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

NICHOLAS HOUSTON, 30, of Preston, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

TRENTON D JOHN, 19, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

WILLIAM LANCE, 33, of Reform, AL, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $15,000.

 

JOSEPH TYLER PHILLIPS, 26, of Dixon, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $400, $0.

 

DERICK PRYER, 67, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

AUTUMN ROSE RAY, 21, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $935, $0.

 

STACY SIMS, 54, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

CORDERIOUS SMITH, 33, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCJC.  Bond $1,500.

 

ELIZABETH PAGEN STOKES, 35, of Crossville, TN, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $0, $0.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Early Morning Burglary at Oishi in Carthage

Child Neglect, Malicious Mischief, and Felony Drug Charges in Neshoba

Many DUI and Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests

Philadelphia & Neshoba County Officially Welcomes Docs Toyota! (Audio/Photo)

Murder, Burglary, Grand Larceny, and Felony DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

Runaway Child, Grass Fire, and More in Leake