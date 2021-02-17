Car Accidents Increasing Throughout The Day In Leake County

7:36am – Leake County Deputies responded to a car sliding off the road on Hwy. 35 North.

7:58am – Leake County Deputies were called to assist a car in the ditch on Waggoner Road.

7:41am – Leake County Deputies and Edinburg Fire Department responded to a multiple vehicle accident on Hwy. 16 East.

8:51am – Leake County Deputies responded to one car accident on Standing Pine Road.

8:51am – Leake County Deputies responded to a one car accident on Hwy. 480 West.

12:25pm – Leake County Deputies were called to Rocky Hill Church Road in Walnut Grove for a one car accident. While there two other cars were discovered in ditches.

