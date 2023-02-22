Carthage Firefighter to Graduate From Academy

A Carthage firefighter is among 27 new graduates of the Mississippi State Fire Academy. Wes Brown underwent an intense seven-week course including online, classroom and hands-on instruction in the areas of fire behavior, fire suppression, rescue, incident command, hazardous materials, and other fire related topics. This course meets and exceeds the National Fire Protection Association for Firefighter Qualifications and the uniform minimum training standards under state law. The graduation ceremony is being held on Thursday.