Carthage man injured in midnight shooting

A Carthage man was shot just after midnight on Monday, February 12, 2024 in the area of the Central MS Mobile Home Park on Dickens St.

Multiple callers reported hearing shots fired in the area and at least one caller claimed to have seen someone speed away from the area just after the shots were heard.

One man was transported by ambulance to Baptist Memorial Hospital – Leake for his injury, a gunshot wound to the thigh area of his leg.  He has since been released from the hospital.

The Carthage Police Department is investigating the shooting and request that anyone with details regarding the shooting call CPD at 601-267-8011.

