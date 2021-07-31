Carthage Mayor and City Council Attend 90th Annual Mississippi Municipal League

City of Carthage Mayor and Board of City Council attended the 90th Annual Mississippi Municipal League Conference held this week in Biloxi, Mississippi. And City Clerk Penny Spears received her formal official City Clerk certification. Congratulations Penny Spears.

Photo) Alderwoman Laurie Henderson, Alderwoman Miracle Matlock, Mayor Mary Ann Vivians, Penny Spears, City Clerk, and Alderman David Herrington. (Not Pictured Alderman David Cocroft.)