The City of Carthage Board of Aldermen held their first meeting of the 2023 year on Tuesday, January 3rd. City officials were appointed at this meeting.

Attorney: Nettles & Rhea Law Firm

Mayor Pro Tempore: Josh Stokes

City Judge: Chris Collins

City Prosecutor: Carmen Wright

Judge Pro Tempore: Jeff Webb

Municipal City Clerk: Penny Spears

Police Chief: Billy McMillan

Fire Chief: Lonzo Jones

Interim Public Works Director: Johnny Johnson

Parks Director: Chris Gray