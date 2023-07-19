Carthage Police are Searching for Suspects in a Monday Night Shooting

Carthage Police were called to Westbrook Square Apartments on Hwy 16 E on Monday, July 17th just after 11 p.m. when a resident reported hearing shots fired.

Officers discovered two vehicles with bullet holes at the scene. CPD Investigator, Ray Chamblee tells Kicks96 News that no one was injured in the shooting.

Four male suspects left the scene of the shooting in the SUV pictured above and traveled in the direction of Madison county.

The Carthage Police Department is actively investigating this incident. If you have any information that may aid the investigation, please contact CPD at 601-267-8011.