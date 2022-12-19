HomeLeake“It was a big success!” – Carthage Police Department Toy Drive

by
*photo provided by CPD

The Carthage Police Department recently teamed up with Leake County Child Protective Services to collect toys and clothing for children in foster care in the Leake County area.

New, unwrapped toys and clothing for children ages 2-10 were collected from the public and local businesses in a designated box inside the police department.

“It was big a success!  We want to thank everyone who contributed to our toy drive.  Thanks to you, several children in Leake County now have gifts to open on Christmas morning.” -Chief Billy McMillan

 

 

