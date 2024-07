Carthage Police are searching for suspect(s) involved in a shooting that occurred in the 300 block of N. Jordan St. just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

An officer on routine patrol reported that he heard multiple gun shots near the area of Main St. and N. Jordan St. No one was reported injured in the shooting.

The Carthage Police Department is actively investigating this shooting and asks anyone with information to contact CPD at 601-267-8011.